Taylor Swift Donates £23,000 To Aspiring Maths Student Leaving Them Stunned

21 August 2020, 09:31 | Updated: 21 August 2020, 15:13

Taylor Swift donates thousands to aspiring mathematicians GoFundMe
Taylor Swift donates thousands to aspiring mathematicians GoFundMe. Picture: Getty Images/ @vitoriamariox

Taylor Swift has donated thousands to a young, aspiring mathematician who needed help raising enough money to attend University in the UK, blowing everyone away with her generous act.

Taylor Swift has stepped in to fulfil an aspiring mathematicians dream of going to University by donating £23,000 to their GoFundMe, leaving them speechless at the surprising act of generosity from the 'Cardigan' singer.

18-year-old Vitoria set up a GoFundMe, explaining she's been offered a place at Warwick University after getting A*A*A in her A-levels despite only being in the UK for four years and learning English from Scratch.

She isn't eligible for loans or grants, her father recent passed away and her mother is in Portugal, putting significant barriers in her way- that was, until the 'Lover' singer stepped in and made her dreams a reality!

Vitoria wrote on Twitter: "I JUST DON'T KNOW WHAT TO SAY OR EVEN HOW TO FEEL."

"Of course I have to thank @taylorswift13 for donating more than £23k towards my campaign. I wouldn't have reached my target so quickly if it wasn't for you."

Vitoria Mario thanks Taylor Swift for the enormous sum to help her study
Vitoria Mario thanks Taylor Swift for the enormous sum to help her study. Picture: Twitter/ @Vitoriamariox

The 30-year-old singer, who has often donated to various people and businesses in need without explanation, dropped a message to Vitoria writing:

"Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turn your dreams into reality."

"I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do, Taylor."

Taylor Swift explains she was inspired by the young mathematicians story
Taylor Swift explains she was inspired by the young mathematicians story. Picture: GoFundMe

Swifties and friends of Vitoria alike were blown away by the extraordinary gesture, and we're NGL, the whole story has left us with a little something in our eye.

Elsewhere, various independent record shops across the US revealed Taylor had sent them a bulk of signed copies of 'Folklore' to help generate business at them, and once again, our mind's are blown at how much thought she puts to helping out those in need.

Taylor is 100% our charitable queen of 2020, and we're excited to see what other unique and personal ways she helps individuals!

