The stunning Long Island mansion featured in Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ music video is up for auction.

Public service announcement for Taylor Swift fans: the fairytale mansion featured in ‘Blank Space’ is up for auction!

The stunning property, which was the enviable location to one of the most memorable music videos by Tay has also had a massive price cut.

Initially asking for $20million, the Long Island mansion is now looking for a starting bid of $7million!

A bargain (kinda?).

The mansion for Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' is up for auction. Picture: YouTube/Taylor Swift

The mansion features 12 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, so we wouldn’t be surprised if it was off the market soon!

The property is located in Glen Cove, New York and is known as Winfield Hall.

According to Jam Press, it is said to have 56 rooms in total, with space for 11 cars, 16 fireplaces and even has its own clock tower - very Taylor-esuqe, right?

It’s no wonder the ‘Folklore’ songstress won an MTV VMA award Best Female Video for ‘Blank Space’ back in 2015!

The Long Island property featured in 'Blank Space'. Picture: YouTube/Taylor Swift

The mansion features an impressive 56 rooms in total. Picture: YouTube/Taylor Swift

The fairytale mansion was first built in 1917 and designed by renowned architect C.P. H. Gilbert for Frank Winfield Woolworth - also known as the original bargain store founder for Woolworth.

It was also considered the biggest home in the US at the time of construction, giving a whole new meaning to 'blank space'.

It’s pretty much giving us ‘go big or go home’ vibes and we wouldn’t expect any less from Tay!

