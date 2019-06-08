Sigala Reveals He Was Ignored When He Slid Into James Arthurs DMs - But Wants Anne-Marie Collab

Sigala slid into James Arthurs DMs. Picture: Instagram / Getty

The 2019 Summertime Ball is the biggest event of the summer and before Sigala hit the stage he revealed who's DMs he's been sliding in.

We grabbed DJ and producer Sigala for a chat before he hitting the 2019 Summertime Ball stage and he revealed he's not shy to slide into another artists DMs.

> Capital's Summertime Ball 2019: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

When asked who he'd love to collaborate with, he was quick to let slip that he's been eyeing a Anne-Marie collaborating.

Sigala arriving at Capital’s Summertime Ball. Picture: PA images

"I've got Anne-Marie in the dressing room opposite me so that would be really good. If there's a mutal love for each other's music, that's a good start" he reveals.

The 'Came Here For Love' artist then confessed that he DMs "a lot" of artists for potential collaborations but sadly "sometimes they don't respond". He also admitted that he tried his luck with X-Factor winner James Arthur but didn't get a DM back.

However, no love lost, he still gets a load of replies from other artists having worked with Ella Eyre, Paloma Faith, Meghan Trainor, and more.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News & Backstage Gossip From The Capital's STB!