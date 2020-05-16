Shawn Mendes Remembers 'Mind Blowing' Closing Summertime Ball Set In 2018

Shawn Mendes blessed fans in 2018 with his Capital Summertime Ball performances. Picture: PA

Shawn Mendes sent a message to where he reflected on his two appearances, during the Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, as we re-live his iconic 2018 closing performance.

Shawn Mendes has left a seriously special message to celebrate his iconic Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard performance, letting fans know that his experience at Wembley Stadium was nothing short of 'mind-blowing'.

Shawn closed the 2018 STB at Wembley Stadium, with 80,000 of you singing along on a June evening and it was nothing short of an unforgettable moment.

"I remember the first time i got to play Wembley Stadium was absolutely mind blowing, but the second time I got to close the show, it was night time and all the lights of the stage turned on, I remember walking on stage and losing my breath for the first two songs."

"It was insane. Thank you Capital so much for making that happen me, you guys are going to watch some of my performances, so take care!"

It was the second time he'd played the Summertime Ball, playing the year before in 2017, but this time, he was back to close the summer evening grew dark and thousands of phone lights could be seen around the stadium.

He played from him enormous catalogue of hits including 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' and 'Mercy', even giving us a very special rendition of Frank Ocean's 'Thinkin' Bout You' and the whole thing was nothing short of unforgettable.

