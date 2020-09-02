Ex-Strictly Star James Jordan Rants About 'Political Correctness' After Same Sex Couple Announcement

James Jordan goes on Twitter rant about 'political correctness'. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @jamesjordan1978

Former Strictly dancer James Jordan has lashed out at the first ever same sex couple dancing

Former professional Strictly Come Dancing dancer James Jordan, 42, has hit out at 'pandering political correctness' which many have assumed is in response to the first ever same sex coupling on the 2020 series of the BBC dancing competition in a Twitter rant.

James Jordan 'rants about same sex coupling on Strictly'. Picture: Twitter @The_JamesJordan

As the 2020 contestants were revealed today, the show announced Olympic boxing champion, Nicola Adams OBE, will be paired up with a same sex professional dancer partner, in a first for the programme!

Opinion was fiercely divided in the comments section under the star's tweet, with some saying they weren't in agreement with the decision to have a same sex couple, and others questioning why he had a problem with it.

Agreeing or not with his tweet, everyone drew the connection between his Twitter flurry and the recently announced news.

However, after his initial tweet, James, who is married to fellow Strictly pro dancer, Ola, posted again, saying he wasn't tweeting about anything specific, but about 'everything nowadays' and accused people of 'jumping to conclusions'.

My last tweet was actually very generic but I love how many of you jumping to conclusions on what I was ranting about 🤪



It wasn’t just one thing.... it’s everything nowadays.



Must be my age 🤣 — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) September 2, 2020

Regardless of how anyone else feels, Nicola seems to be gearing up to the glitz and glamour of the competition, cryptically tweeting, "The calm before the storm."

The calm before the storm 😏 — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) September 1, 2020

An insider told The Mirror how excited the whole show is to finally be introducing a same sex couple to the competition.

They said: "It’s such an exciting step for us to be taking, and many feel it is well overdue."

"It’s been talked about for so long, to see it finally happen feels truly ground-breaking and quite emotional."

James left Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.

