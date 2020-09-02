Nicola Adams OBE 'Will Be In First Strictly Come Dancing Same-Sex Couple'

2 September 2020, 09:01

Nicola Adams OBE will be on this year's Strictly
Nicola Adams OBE will be on this year's Strictly. Picture: BBC / Nicola Adams/Instagram

Nicola Adams has joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up, and it’s reported she’ll be in first to same-sex couple.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is fast approaching, and the line-up has now begun to be announced.

Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams OBE is one of the latest names to be confirmed, alongside the news she’ll reportedly be part of the show’s first ever same-sex couple.

After breaking records at the Olympics, Nicola – whose girlfriend is model Ella Baig – is set to make history by being partnered with a female professional dancer for this year’s Strictly.

Nicola Adams is set to make history on Strictly 2020
Nicola Adams is set to make history on Strictly 2020. Picture: Getty

The groundbreaking move comes after it was revealed earlier this year that the BBC had plans for at least one same-sex couple on the show, after viewers praised dancers Graziano di Prima and Johannes Radebe’s pairing in a professional performance last year.

There were 200 complaints, but the dancers were flooded with millions of messages of praise, personally.

Bosses are yet to confirm the decision, which was first reported by the Mirror Online.

An insider said: “It’s such an exciting step for us to be taking, and many feel it is well overdue.

“It’s been talked about for so long, to see it finally happen feels truly ground-breaking and quite emotional."

Nicola Adams and girlfriend Nicola Baig
Nicola Adams and girlfriend Nicola Baig. Picture: Getty

Nicola appeared to confirm the speculation about her part on the show with a tweet on Tuesday which said: “The calm before the storm,” alongside the smirk emoji.

Judge Craig Revel-Horwood has called for the change in the past, after other nations such as Italy and Denmark have done so already.

