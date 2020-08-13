Is Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Going Ahead? And What’s The Start Date?

Strictly Come Dancing's 2020 start date has been pushed back due to coronavirus. Picture: Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 celebrity line up rumours are beginning but what fans really want to know is when it’s going ahead and the expected started date.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has confirmed they will be going ahead with the show as usual this year despite the coronavirus pandemic making proceedings difficult.

With a few changes to how the Strictly team operate and the loss of some judges and Strictly professional faves - fans of the show can expect a late autumn start date.

But with the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up rumours in full swing - fans are desperate to know when the show will be on this year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: All The Big Changes To The New Series

Here’s what we know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 start date so far:

Strictly Come Dancing couples will have to isolate together for this series. Picture: PA

Is Strictly Come Dancing going ahead in 2020?

Yes! BBC producers and bosses confirmed SCD will be going ahead this year but obviously, with a few changes to procedures and the usual judging and professional line up.

It’s been reported the couples and professionals will isolate together for the show.

Bruno Tonioli is unlikely to be able to take his place as a judge due to other work commitments.

What is the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 start date?

BBC have yet to confirm an official start date, however, it has been reported the show will be starting in October rather than September like it usually does.

This will mean the show will be three weeks shorter and will run right up until the week before Christmas.