'Stranger Things's' Noah Schnapp Denies Singing N-Word In Lengthy Instagram Statement

26 August 2020, 15:44

Noah Schnapp fiercely denies singing n-word in resurfaced video. Picture: Getty Images/ Netflix Stranger Things

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp has fiercely denied singing the N-word whilst singing along to Chris Brown song in an Instagram statement.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has defended himself after a video surfaced of him singing Chris Brown and Lil Dicky's 'Freaky Friday' and fans thought he was saying the n-word in a lengthy Instagram statement.

Stranger Things 4 Plot Line Involving Steve And Dustin Hinted At In Spin-Off Comic

The 15-year-old wrote to his 17.8 million followers to defend himself and explain he would never sing that word.

He wrote: "Hi guys, recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song whilst singing the word 'neighbour' over the n word."

"I would truly never say the n word and I'm not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life, using the word 'neigbour' in that song was just something my camp friends and I did."

'Stranger Things's' Noah Schnapp explains Chris Brown video on Instagram
'Stranger Things's' Noah Schnapp explains Chris Brown video on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @noahschnapp

"I hope you all understand I could never even think about doing that. My friends also would never post a video, or support me, if I was saying that slur without hesitation."

"I apologise for using a replacement word. It is not my place to use one and I should [have] kept my mouth shut."

"I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry."

The resurfaced video caused fans to post a #NoahSchnappIsOverParty and discuss his cancellation online, many also joking about his 'half-hearted' apology statement.

This comes just weeks after the actor's Twitter account was hacked and several offensive posts were shared, including one that included the n-word.

However, within half an hour of these being posted, they were all deleted.

