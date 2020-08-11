Stranger Things 4 Plot Line Involving Steve And Dustin Hinted At In Spin-Off Comic

11 August 2020

Stranger Things' spin-off comic hinted at a potential season 4 plot line
Stranger Things' spin-off comic hinted at a potential season 4 plot line. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things may have given a sneak peak at what to expect from season four, in a spin-off comic book.

Stranger Things fans are highly-anticipating the return of the Netflix series, but its release date has been pushed further into 2021 due to the pandemic.

All fans can do in the meantime is hunt for clues about what to expect from the new series and major hint has just been spilled.

Stranger Things 4 Writers Share First Glimpse At ‘Complete Season’

In the spin-off Stranger Things comic book series a storyline hints Steve, Robin, Dustin and Erica could be involved in the same plot line in the new season, after their heroic foursome adventure in season three when they broke into the Russians’ laboratory.

Steve, Erica, Robin and Dustin may be reunited in season four
Steve, Erica, Robin and Dustin may be reunited in season four. Picture: Netflix

In the comic book strip the four are united when Erica starts a side business selling mysterious green acid she smuggled out of the Russian lab when they found their way in beneath Hawkins’ mall in the season three final episode.

Dustin finds out and ropes in Steve and Robin to try and stop her, because clearly an unknown green substance from a science lab is risky business.

They discover Erica was innocently trying to raise money to buy a new Dungeons and Dragons set, but manage to clear things up before anything kicks off.

Dustin and Steve formed a bromance in Stranger Things 2
Dustin and Steve formed a bromance in Stranger Things 2. Picture: Netflix

It all ends well, with the four playing the new board game at the end of the strip.

While we may see a similar storyline in season four of Stranger Things, it’s likely the scenario would be much more dramatic with one of the Russian scientists finding out, or the green slime turning into an Upside Down portal or something just as major!

We’ll have to wait and see!

