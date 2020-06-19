Stranger Things 4 Writers Share First Glimpse At ‘Complete Season’

Stranger Things 4 has nine episodes. Picture: Netflix / Twitter

Stranger Things 4 writers have shared a first look at the ‘complete season’ for the new series.

Stranger Things 4 is expected to be released in early 2021, and the writers of the Netflix hit series have just shared a little more detail about the "complete" episodes, confirming there will be nine.

Posting a photo of the pile of nine very thick scripts on Twitter, they wrote: “Stranger Things 4: The Complete Season.”

Stranger Things 4 Will Have A Big Twist Uncovering Hopper's Personal Life

Fans are hoping for a lot of answers following season three of Stranger Things, after Eleven moved away with the Byers family; Joyce, Will, and Jonathan.

Stranger Things writers shared this photo of the new series' scripts. Picture: Stranger Things Writers/Twitter

Hopper’s fate also remained unknown, but the first teaser trailer released at the start of this year confirmed he’s still alive and is being held captive in a prison camp in Russia.

Stranger Things’ writers are known to share the occasional clue about each series, and after sharing the mountain of scripts for the next season, fans urged them to spill more info.

“Go on leak it, you know you want to,” one person replied, as another said: “Don’t be shy, post a few pages.”

Fans of the sci-fi 80s show may have to wait even longer than expected for series four, after filming was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stranger Things fans are hoping for a lot of answers in the next series. Picture: Netflix

Hopper actor David Harbour recently admitted the new series has a release date, but that it would have been pushed back to later than planned.

David is another star of the show who occasionally drops hints at the series’ plot lines, telling fans in May the new season will have a big twist in uncovering his personal life.

He also revealed fans will get to know his character on a more personal level.

His character, Hopper, was thought to have been killed off in series three, after sacrificing himself so Joyce could close the gate to the Upside Down to save the children.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Stranger Things News