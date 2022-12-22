Stephen ’tWitch’ Boss’ Wife & Mum Share Heartbreaking Tributes After His Shock Death

22 December 2022, 11:26

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died aged 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died aged 40. Picture: Alamy/Alison Holker/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Stephen ‘tWitch’ boss died on 14th December aged 40.

Connie Boss, tWitch’s mum, and his wife Allison Holker both shared heartbreaking tributes to the late dancer on social media this week.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died on 14th December, his wife Allison confirmed, announcing the tragic news just a few days after their ninth wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday Allison posted a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram, writing in the caption: “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Ellen DeGeneres Leads Tributes After Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies Aged 40

The post was soon flooded with support from friends, including The Ellen Show, where tWitch was a guest host.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and his wife Allison Holker
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and his wife Allison Holker. Picture: Getty

They wrote: “There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it.”

Ashley Tisdale replied: “Sending so much love to you and ur family.”

Dancer Derek Hough commented: “We love you Ally. We all have you.”

Stephen’s mum Connie shared an equally emotional tribute on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, with a screenshot of an old FaceTime call between them.

“Oh if only I could FT to heaven,” she wrote.

Stephen Boss with his mum Connie
Stephen Boss with his mum Connie. Picture: Connie Boss/Instagram

tWitch died on 14th December, with his wife Allison sharing the tragic news with E!

She said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss leaves behind three children
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss leaves behind three children. Picture: Allison Holker/Instagram

Just two days prior to Allison’s statement, the couple shared a sweet video on Instagram of them dancing.

The couple have three children together, Allison’s daughter Weslie, 14, who Stephen adopted after they married, son Maddox, six, and another daughter, Zaia, four.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Test your knowledge on the biggest moments of 2022

QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember These Big Moments Of 2022?

Features

All the Christmas tunes you could possibly want

Pop Stars With Christmas Songs You Forgot About From Justin Bieber To Little Mix

Features

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island Series 8 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

An adorable reunion

Cheryl And Son Bear Spent A Christmas Day Out With Kimberly Walsh

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship low-key

Where Is Taylor Swift’s London Home? The Low-Key Location She Stays At With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Lucien Laviscount has dated a string of celebrities

Who Is Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star