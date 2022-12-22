Stephen ’tWitch’ Boss’ Wife & Mum Share Heartbreaking Tributes After His Shock Death

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died aged 40. Picture: Alamy/Alison Holker/Instagram

By Capital FM

Stephen ‘tWitch’ boss died on 14th December aged 40.

Connie Boss, tWitch’s mum, and his wife Allison Holker both shared heartbreaking tributes to the late dancer on social media this week.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died on 14th December, his wife Allison confirmed, announcing the tragic news just a few days after their ninth wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday Allison posted a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram, writing in the caption: “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

The post was soon flooded with support from friends, including The Ellen Show, where tWitch was a guest host.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and his wife Allison Holker. Picture: Getty

They wrote: “There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it.”

Ashley Tisdale replied: “Sending so much love to you and ur family.”

Dancer Derek Hough commented: “We love you Ally. We all have you.”

Stephen’s mum Connie shared an equally emotional tribute on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, with a screenshot of an old FaceTime call between them.

“Oh if only I could FT to heaven,” she wrote.

Stephen Boss with his mum Connie. Picture: Connie Boss/Instagram

tWitch died on 14th December, with his wife Allison sharing the tragic news with E!

She said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss leaves behind three children. Picture: Allison Holker/Instagram

Just two days prior to Allison’s statement, the couple shared a sweet video on Instagram of them dancing.

The couple have three children together, Allison’s daughter Weslie, 14, who Stephen adopted after they married, son Maddox, six, and another daughter, Zaia, four.

