Ellen DeGeneres Leads Tributes After Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies Aged 40

15 December 2022, 09:23

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss sadly died at the age of 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss sadly died at the age of 40. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, and Channing Tatum are amongst those who have paid tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss after he sadly died.

Tributes have been pouring in after dancer and DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss sadly died at the age of 40.

His wife Allison, who he had met on So You Think You Can Dance, confirmed the heartbreaking news about her husband’s passing on 14th December in a statement.

DJ Stephen ’tWitch’ Boss Has Died Aged 40

Shortly after, many friends and loved ones took to Instagram to express their condolences, including Ellen DeGeneres, whom Stephen worked with as a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for eight years.

Ellen shared a photo of her backstage with Stephen in a tight embrace as she wrote: “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

tWitch worked on The Ellen Show for eight years
tWitch worked on The Ellen Show for eight years. Picture: Getty

Channing Tatum, who Stephen danced with in the 2015 movie Magic Mike XXL, expressed his heartache at the news after sharing a throwback photo of them from the days they performed together.

“I have no words,” wrote Channing, “There aren’t any. My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much… I don’t know where to begin. I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then.”

Jennifer Lopez also paid tribute to her former World of Dance colleague and good friend, sharing pictures of when they worked together.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and his wife Allison shared three children together
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and his wife Allison shared three children together. Picture: Allison Holker/Instagram

“Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…” said JLo, “Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children Sending you love and strength.”

Stephen first came to fame in 2008 after competing in So You Think You Can Dance, where he came in second place.

He went on to later become a judge on the talent show in 2022, after starring in a string of dance movies including Step Up and Magic Mike XXL, before becoming a long-running guest host and producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, starting in 2014.

