DJ Stephen ’tWitch’ Boss Has Died Aged 40

14 December 2022, 16:51

Stephen Boss has died aged 40
Stephen Boss has died aged 40. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dancer and DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show has died aged 40.

Hollywood star Stephen Boss, who was a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died just a few days after his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Allison Holker.

Allison – who the TV host met on So You Think You Can Dance – confirmed on 14th December that her husband Stephen, who was also known as DJ tWitch, has passed away.

In a statement to E! News she said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and wife Allison Holker
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and wife Allison Holker. Picture: Getty
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss leaves behind three children
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss leaves behind three children. Picture: Allison Holker/Instagram

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Just two days prior to Allison’s statement, the couple shared a sweet video on Instagram of them dancing.

They captioned it: “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my love.”

DJ tWitch on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
DJ tWitch on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Picture: Alamy

The couple had three children together, Allison’s daughter Weslie, 14, who Stephen adopted after they married, son Maddox, six, and another daughter, Zaia, four.

Fans and friends of the family have already flooded Allison’s recent video with their tributes, with Larsa Pippen writing: “Praying for your family.”

Another commented: “Heart shattering!!!! Allison my heart is with you!!!!!”

“My heart is broken right now finding out this news… I am so sorry and I love you,” a third said.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Pamela Anderson is releasing her own documentary

All The Details On Pamela Anderson's Netflix Documentary: 'Pamela, A Love Story'

Cheryl is set to take home £1K her night in her West End debut

Cheryl Lands ‘£100,000 West End Deal’ Making £1K Per Night In Theatre Debut

Taylor Swift spent her birthday in the studio

Taylor Swift Celebrated Her Birthday The Only Way She Knows How: In The Studio

Tasha and Andrew from Love Island look unrecognisable as Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Love Island’s Tasha & Andrew Recreate Harry Styles & Florence Pugh’s Don’t Worry Darling Movie Poster

The Little Mix ladies back together!

This Little Mix Christmas Reunion Is The Best Way To Round Out 2022

We're getting a UK version of Selling Sunset which will be based in London

Netflix Commissions British Version Of Selling Sunset Called ‘Super Prime London’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star