DJ Stephen ’tWitch’ Boss Has Died Aged 40

Stephen Boss has died aged 40. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Dancer and DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show has died aged 40.

Hollywood star Stephen Boss, who was a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died just a few days after his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Allison Holker.

Allison – who the TV host met on So You Think You Can Dance – confirmed on 14th December that her husband Stephen, who was also known as DJ tWitch, has passed away.

In a statement to E! News she said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and wife Allison Holker. Picture: Getty

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss leaves behind three children. Picture: Allison Holker/Instagram

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Just two days prior to Allison’s statement, the couple shared a sweet video on Instagram of them dancing.

They captioned it: “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my love.”

DJ tWitch on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Picture: Alamy

The couple had three children together, Allison’s daughter Weslie, 14, who Stephen adopted after they married, son Maddox, six, and another daughter, Zaia, four.

Fans and friends of the family have already flooded Allison’s recent video with their tributes, with Larsa Pippen writing: “Praying for your family.”

Another commented: “Heart shattering!!!! Allison my heart is with you!!!!!”

“My heart is broken right now finding out this news… I am so sorry and I love you,” a third said.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital