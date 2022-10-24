Sophia Grace From The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Pregnant

Sophia Grace of The Ellen DeGeneres Show viral fame is pregnant. Picture: YouTube

By Kathryn Knight

Sophia Grace, who went viral with cousin Rosie after they sang ‘Super Bass’ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is pregnant!

Sophia Grace, 19, has announced she’s pregnant with her first baby!

The internet star, who went viral aged eight when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealed her baby news in a YouTube vlog where she said she’s 21 weeks along.

Sophia, who has 3.41million subscribers on the platform, said she was ‘shocked’ to find she was pregnant but has since adjusted to the news and said she's 'so happy.'

Sophia Grace and cousin Rosie became internet stars after going viral for singing 'Super Bass'. Picture: Getty

Sophia Grace is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Sophia Grace/YouTube

In the video, Sophia surrounded herself with pink and blue balloons so as not to accidentally let slip any hints at the gender, but did admit she’d be posting a separate gender reveal video.

She also stood up to show her followers her blossoming baby bump.

Sophia has since received thousands of comments on the exciting news, with hundreds saying, ‘it feels like a friend has told me they’re expecting’ as they’ve grown up watching her videos.

The YouTuber and her cousin Rosie went viral as children when they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 to sing 'Super Bass' in an adorable rendition which took the internet by storm.

Sophia Grace said fans might be shocked to find out she's pregnant. Picture: Sophia Grace/YouTube

Sophia Grace and cousin Rosie now. Picture: Sophia Grace/Instagram

Nicki Minaj herself even surprised the youngsters to sing with them, before taking them out on an all-expenses paid shopping trip the following day.

They went on to star on the show multiple times and returned for the series finale in May this year to sing the song once more.

Around the same time, Sophia released a single called 'Little Things', officially making her music debut.

Rosie, Sophia’s cousin, is also an internet star with one million subscribers on YouTube. She’s also turned her talents to singing IRL, releasing a single of her own called ‘Safe In Your Love’.

