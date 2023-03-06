Sophia Grace From 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Welcomes First Baby

6 March 2023, 15:33

Sophia Grace has welcomed her first baby
Sophia Grace has welcomed her first baby. Picture: Getty/Sophia Grace/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Sophia Grace has become a mum after welcoming her first baby.

Sophia Grace found fame with her cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when they rapped a Nicki Minaj song, and now the viral singing sensation has become a parent, welcoming a baby boy on 26th February 2023.

The 19-year-old announced the news on Sunday on Instagram, by posting a black-and-white picture of her son’s tiny hands in hers.

Ellen herself commented on the news, writing: “Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the third!”

Miley Cyrus Returns ‘Home’ To Disney For ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Backyard Session

Sophia’s cousin Rosie commented: “I love him so much already.”

Sophia Grace and Rosie McClelland became child stars on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Sophia Grace and Rosie McClelland became child stars on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Picture: Getty
Sophia Grace and cousin Rosie became internet stars after going viral for singing 'Super Bass'
Sophia Grace and cousin Rosie became internet stars after going viral for singing 'Super Bass'. Picture: Getty

Fellow vlogger Saffron Barker was also among the thousands of comments, writing: “Congratulations gorgeous!”

Sophia announced her pregnancy back in October and fans couldn’t believe how grown up she and cousin Rosie are now.

The girls made a return to The Ellen Show in May last year after the show’s host called them ‘the most memorable guests’.

The YouTuber and her cousin Rosie went viral as children when they appeared on the chat show in 2011 to sing 'Super Bass' in an adorable rendition which took the internet by storm.

Sophia Grace and cousin Rosie now
Sophia Grace and cousin Rosie now. Picture: Sophia Grace/Instagram

Nicki Minaj herself even surprised the youngsters to sing with them, before taking them out on an all-expenses paid shopping trip the following day.

They went on to star on the show multiple times and returned for the series finale in May last year to sing the song once more.

Around the same time, Sophia released a single called 'Little Things', officially making her music debut.

Rosie, Sophia’s cousin, is also an internet star with one million subscribers on YouTube. She’s also turned her talents to singing IRL, releasing a single of her own called ‘Safe In Your Love’.

