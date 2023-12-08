All The Songs Sampled On Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2

Fans were shocked to hear Billie Eilish on Pink Friday 2
Fans were shocked to hear Billie Eilish on Pink Friday 2. Picture: Getty

These are the songs you recognise on Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2.

After a five year hiatus the Barbz have been ready for that new Nicki Minaj drop and on her birthday, Friday 8 December, she came through with her new album 'Pink Friday 2' - a follow up to her 2010 studio album 'Pink Friday'.

To our surprise our pop princess Billie Eilish was the first voice we heard on the album as Nicki sampled Billie's hit 'when the party's over' for the album's first track 'Are You Gone Already'.

Billie wasn't the only artist whose music was sampled on 'Pink Friday 2' though. We already knew 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze' sampled 'Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)' by Lumidee as it was released as a single before the album release but we didn't know that Nicki would also be sampling the likes of Blondie and Cyndi Lauper.

With six of the track list featuring samples you're bound to of recognised a few and if you're struggling to put your finger on where you've heard the tunes before, let us put out of your misery. Here are all the songs sampled on Nicki's 'Pink Friday 2'.

What songs are sampled on 'Pink Friday 2'?

  • 'Are You Gone Already' - samples from 'When the Party's Over' which was written by Finneas O'Connell and performed by Billie Eilish.
  • 'Everybody' - samples from 'Move Your Feet' which was written by Jesper Mortensen and performed by Junior Senior.
  • 'Red Ruby da Sleeze' - samples from 'Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)' which was written by Lumidee Cedeño, Teddy Mendez, Edwin Perez and Steven Marsden and performed by Lumidee
  • 'Pink Friday Girls' - samples from 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' which was written by Robert Hazard and performed by Cyndi Lauper.
  • 'Super Freaky Girl' - samples from 'Super Freak' which was written by James Johnson Jr. and Alonzo Miller and performed by Rick James.
  • 'My Life' - samples from 'Heart of Glass' which was written by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein and performed by Blondie.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice to release new music video for Barbie movie song

Most notably, Pink Friday 2 opens with 'Are You Gone Already' which samples Billie Eilish's 'when the party's over', the song was written by Billie's brother Finneas O'Connell, who is also credited as a producer on Nicki's song.

Sonically, most would say Billie and Nicki are worlds apart but the moody tone of Billie's ballad works perfectly as the backing to Nicki's lines.

Another stand out on the album is 'Pink Friday Girls' which samples from 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun', a song that was famously performed by Cyndi Lauper. The lifelong Barbz will remember that in her first Pink Friday era, 13 years ago, Nicki performed the song, which was written by Robert Hazard, on stage with Katy Perry.

Nicki also has a lot of artists featured on the album like Drake and J.Cole. Fans were hopeful that there'd be a RiRi collab but there sadly isn't one... unless she has it saved for the deluxe version - we can dream!

