Roman Kemp Joins Soccer Aid 2020 Line-Up

Roman Kemp is set to play in 2020's Soccer Aid. Picture: PA Images (L) / Getty (R)

Roman Kemp has joined the World XI FC squad for a second year, and will be playing alongside Kem Cetinay, Iain Stirling and Robbie Keane for Soccer Aid 2020.

Roman Kemp has signed on to play 90 unmissable minutes of football for Soccer Aid 2020, following his debut last year.

While Soccer Aid for UNICEF may be taking place behind closed doors this year, due to coronavirus, it is still boasting a star-studded line-up, including Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp who will play on the World XI FC squad.

Roman will play alongside Love Island's Kem Cetinay and Iain Stirling, as well as singers Santan Dave and Chelcee Grimes, and comedian Jason Manford.

Against Roman and the World XI FC team is England's squad, consisting of Joel Dommett, Danny Jones, Olly Murs, Joe Wicks, Mark Wright and Capital's Marvin Humes.

The charity football match is set to take place at Old Trafford, seeing Wayne Rooney return to the home of Manchester United to manage England's squad, and will kick off from 6:30PM on Sunday, 6 September.

