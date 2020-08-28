Roman Kemp Joins Soccer Aid 2020 Line-Up

28 August 2020, 15:22

Roman Kemp is set to play in 2020's Soccer AidL
Roman Kemp is set to play in 2020's Soccer Aid. Picture: PA Images (L) / Getty (R)

Roman Kemp has joined the World XI FC squad for a second year, and will be playing alongside Kem Cetinay, Iain Stirling and Robbie Keane for Soccer Aid 2020.

Roman Kemp has signed on to play 90 unmissable minutes of football for Soccer Aid 2020, following his debut last year.

While Soccer Aid for UNICEF may be taking place behind closed doors this year, due to coronavirus, it is still boasting a star-studded line-up, including Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp who will play on the World XI FC squad.

Roman will play alongside Love Island's Kem Cetinay and Iain Stirling, as well as singers Santan Dave and Chelcee Grimes, and comedian Jason Manford.

Against Roman and the World XI FC team is England's squad, consisting of Joel Dommett, Danny Jones, Olly Murs, Joe Wicks, Mark Wright and Capital's Marvin Humes.

The charity football match is set to take place at Old Trafford, seeing Wayne Rooney return to the home of Manchester United to manage England's squad, and will kick off from 6:30PM on Sunday, 6 September.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid revealed what her experience was like as she shot her maternity snaps

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About ‘Tiring’ Pregnancy Photo Shoot As She Approaches Baby’s Due Date

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens had their first holiday together

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens’ Venice Holiday

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Love Island's Sam Bird gets engaged to girlfriend of eight months

Love Island's Sam Bird Gets Engaged To Kailah Casillas As He 'Puts All His Eggs In One Basket'
Liam Payne's engagement news sparked some hilarious reactions from fans

Liam Payne ‘Engaged’: One Direction Fans Have The Most Hilarious Reactions

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson reveals weight gain after 'Holiday' music video in honest post

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Has 'Gained A Stone' Since 'Holiday' Music Video In Honest Instagram Post

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters