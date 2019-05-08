It’s Roman Kemp Vs Marvin Humes In Soccer Aid For Unicef As The Capital Presenters Go Head To Head

Marvin Humes and Roman Kemp will be going head to head in Soccer Aid For Unicef. Picture: Unicef

Capital’s very own Marvin Humes and Roman Kemp have been announced as the latest stars taking part in Soccer Aid 2019.

One of the biggest celebrity-backed charity events of the year Soccer Aid for Unicef will take place on Sunday 16th June at Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge, and Capital FM presenters Roman Kemp and Marvin Humes are just some of the names in the star-studded line up.

The lads will be going head to head, with Roman playing for the World XI team, while Marvin will play for England.

Soccer Aid For Unicef 2019: Date, All Star Line-Up, & Ticket Information

Roman Kemp will take part in Soccer Aid for Unicef 2019 on the World XI team. Picture: Roman Kemp/Twitter

Breakfast Show host Roman is joining the likes of Didier Drogba, Usain Bolt, Kem Cetinay, Martin Compston, Michael Essien, Ricardo Carvalho and F2 Freestyler Billy Wingrove for the World XI team who will be managed by football legend Harry Redknapp and Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

Meanwhile, Marvin’s England teammates will be Sir Mo Farah, Jamie Redknapp, Ben Shephard, Joe Wicks, Mark Wright and F2 Freestyler Jeremy Lynch in a squad managed by Sam Allardyce and Piers Morgan’s co-star Susanna Reid.

After it was announced Roman would be joining Soccer Aid for Unicef’s World XI team, he said: “I’m so excited to make my debut for Soccer Aid for Unicef 2019 and can’t wait to get on the pitch at Stamford Bridge. I couldn’t quite believe it when I got the call, it’s a dream come true. I’ve watched Soccer Aid for years and as an Arsenal fan I can’t believe I’m going to be playing alongside so many legendary players such as Robert Pires.”

Marvin Humes will be on the England team managed by Sam Allardyce and Susanna Reid. Picture: Unicef

The Capital stars will be going head to head, but Marvin may have the upper hand considering he’s taken part in Soccer Aid for Unicef in the past.

The JLS star explained: “I am so excited to be taking part in Soccer Aid for Unicef this year, back again and playing for England! I’ll be playing against Didier Drogba who is one of my idols, and of course we’ll be raising lots of money for Soccer Aid for Unicef. You’ve got to be there!”

Get a close-up view of the action by nabbing your tickets now at socceraid.org.uk. Tickets are £10 for under-16s and from £20 for adults.

However, if you miss out the match will be broadcast live on ITV and STV.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News