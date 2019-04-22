Soccer Aid For Unicef 2019: Date, All Star Line-Up, & Ticket Information

On Air Now
22 April 2019, 00:01
Soccer Aid for Unicef is back and the world's biggest charity football match has an amazing all star line-up for 2019!
Soccer Aid for Unicef is back!
On Sunday 16th June the world’s biggest charity football match is coming to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in London, and tickets are available to purchase right now, so head over to their site to get yours before they're snapped up!
We’re bringing together a star-studded line up of football legends and celebrities, who will be battling it out on the pitch so that more children can grow up happy, healthy and safe to play.
Two teams, England vs Soccer Aid World XI are preparing to compete, with kick-off at 7.30pm and doors open 4.30pm.
Ticket and hospitality packages to Soccer Aid for Unicef are still available, book your seats close to the pitch and get right up to the action!
Here is who has been announced so far for the all star line-up on each team.
England
Jamie Redknap
Joe Cole
Billy Wingrove
Ben Shephard
Mo Farah
Mark Wright
Joe Wicks
Marvin Humes
Susanna Reid (Manager)
Sam Allardyce (Manager)
Soccer Aid World XI
Usain Bolt
Didier Drogba
Niall Horan
Jeremy Lynch
Martin Compston
Kem Cetinay
Michael Essien
Ricardo Carvalho
Eric Cantona
Piers Morgan (Manager)
Harry Redknapp (Manager)
The match will be broadcast live on ITV and STV and they will contest every challenge, place every pass, celebrate or commiserate every goal in pursuit of the trophy.
