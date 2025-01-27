Skai Jackson gives birth to her first child Kasai with boyfriend

Skai Jackson welcomes first baby with boyfriend. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images, @skaijackson via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Skai welcomed baby Kasai with her boyfriend, who she has not publicly identified or spoken about.

Congratulations to Skai Jackson! The former Disney Channel star has officially just become a mother!

Skai, 22, took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby with a sweet photo of the two of them wearing matching outfits. Alongside the adorable pic, she shared the name of her newborn: Kasai.

Skai didn't share any other information about her baby or her baby's father, nor did she share the baby's face in the photo.

She's also been fairly private about her pregnancy too, having only shared the news with her followers on Instagram back in November 2024.

Skai Jackson welcomes her first child after announcing her pregnancy in November 2024. Picture: Getty

Celebrity friends and fans of Skai flocked to her comment section to congratulate her on the birth of Kasai.

Keke Palmer, Ice Spice, Latto, JT from City Girls, On My Block's Sierra Capri and countless more all left heart eye emojis and messages of congrats under the photo.

Skai's mother Kiya also wrote: "My little Kasai is the cutest!"

Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend?

Skai has not publicly identified or spoken about who she is currently dating, but in a previous interview with PEOPLE it was confirmed that the father of her baby is her boyfriend.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” Skai told the publication.

It's believed that Skai is dating Deondre Burgin, who goes by Yerkky Yerkky on social media. The couple have shared several photos together in the past, and have reportedly been an item since December 2023.

