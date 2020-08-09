Simon Cowell Has 'Broken His Back' After Nasty Bicycle Accident

9 August 2020, 14:30

Simon Cowell has injured his back after an accident
Simon Cowell has injured his back after an accident. Picture: Getty/PA

Simon Cowell has suffered serious damage to his back after a bicycle fall outside of his Malibu home.

X Factor legend Simon Cowell has suffered a terrible back injury following an accident on his electric bicycle outside his home in Malibu.

The record boss responsible for piecing One Direction together over ten years ago is said to be 'doing fine' since the fall and is due to undergo surgery.

Simon Cowell Quits Syco Label That Signed One Direction, Days After Louis Tomlinson Announced Departure

Simon Cowell at America's Got Talent - Season 15
Simon Cowell at America's Got Talent - Season 15. Picture: Getty

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson told Deadline. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

The injury may have an impact on his U.S show 'America's Got Talent' which is currently in production. The first show of the series is set to air on August 11th.

The spokesperson has since added that “Simon has broken his back and will undergo surgery this evening.”

