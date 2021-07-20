All The Details On Netflix's Bizarre New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts' – How Does It Work?

Everything you need to know about the quirky dating series hitting Netflix...

There's a new dating show hitting Netflix... and it's probably not what you were expecting!

Sexy Beasts follows a group of hopeful singles who are looking for non-superficial love...

Contestants don elaborate prosthetics, make-up and costumes to disguise their true identity whilst dating to find their ultimate match.

The show could be described as a weird mix between The Masked Singer and Love Island!

Could you find love based on personality alone? How much do looks matter? You can watch the contestants try and navigate the world of dating!

When is the Sexy Beasts release date?

Netflix's latest venture into the world of reality dating is going to dominate July!

Sexy Beasts lands on the streaming platform on July 21st and will include six episodes.

How does the show work?

Sexy Beasts has created a unique and hilarious dating experience for its contestants.

They dress their singletons up in whacky costumes and plaster them in extensive special effects make-up to transform them into all manner of animals and fantastical creatures...

The season features a ridiculous line-up: a party-loving panda, a zombie, a pixie and a whole host of other weird and wonderful characters.

No, you're not hallucinating. SEXY BEASTS is a new dating show that uses cutting edge prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. On Netflix, 21 July. pic.twitter.com/Puvz3wcD7p — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2021

The "sexy beasts" are then tasked with finding their romantic match whilst sporting the bizarre get up – how much do looks matter after all?

Their faces will be revealed once the dating is over and the contestants have chosen their love interests.

What's the prize in Sexy Beasts?

No prize has been announced as of yet!

However, falling in love with your perfect match based purely on personality might be the best prize of all?

Hopefully the contestants will think so...

Who hosts Sexy Beasts?

The quirky dating show with a twist is hosted by comedian and actor Rob Delaney.

Rob is best known for his work on Deadpool 2 and Catastrophe.

