Will There Be Fear Street Part 4? The Future Of The Netflix Films

All three Fear Street films have been released on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

The Fear Street Trilogy already has fans asking for a part four, days after its third film was released on Netflix.

All three Fear Street films have now hit Netflix, revealing all on the terrifying curse that hung over Shadyside.

The gripping films, starring Maya Hawke, already have fans asking for a part four.

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, And All The Latest News

And the creators behind the movies haven’t ruled out a fourth Fear Street movie, sharing their plans for the future of the franchise.

The Fear Street trilogy might have a future after the third film. Picture: Netflix

Leigh-Janiak, who directed and co-wrote the films, said there’s scope to turn the films into a horror version of MCU.

She said to Collider they do “have ideas” for how the trilogy can continue beyond the third film.

She also said to Indie Wire: “One of the things that I talked about before I was hired was that we have a potential here to create a horror Marvel, where you can have slasher killers from lots of different eras.

"You have the canon of our main mythology that's built around the fact that the devil lives in Shadyside, so there's also room for everything else... my hope is that audiences like it enough that we can start building out [more], we can think about what another trilogy would be, what standalones would be, what TV would be.

Maya Hawke stars in Fear Street part one. Picture: Netflix

The Fear Street trilogy was set for a cinema release in 2020. Picture: Netflix

"I don't even think about it like TV or movies exactly anymore. That's the great thing about Netflix and about what Fear Street is, which is kind of a hybrid new thing. I'm excited about the possibility of what else can happen."

Originally, the Fear Street Trilogy was set for a June 2020 release in cinemas, however Netflix bought the films after their release was delayed by the pandemic.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed plans for a fourth movie or second trilogy, but it looks like there’s definite scope for a future.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital