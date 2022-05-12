No, Selena Gomez Wasn’t Throwing Shade At Anyone

12 May 2022, 12:24 | Updated: 12 May 2022, 12:43

Fans defended Selena Gomez on TikTok
Fans defended Selena Gomez on TikTok. Picture: Alamy/Selena Gomez/TikTok
Fans are hitting out at claims that Selena Gomez was being 'shady' in her latest TikTok video after the star told users she had "zero bad intention".

Selena Gomez fans have come to her defence after she was hit by accusations that she had been 'shady' on TikTok.

It didn’t take long for the 29-year-old to issue an apology in the comments of the video in question, however, many users stand by that Selena had no ill intentions with her most recent post.

Selena Gomez Jokes About Relationship Status Amid Chris Evans Dating Rumours

When the 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker initially posted the video on May 10, TikTokkers claimed that she was mocking Hailey Bieber, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The clip that garnered all the drama showed Selena applying her skincare routine that some likened to the tutorials found on Hailey's profile.

Selena Gomez apologised for her latest TikTok
Selena Gomez apologised for her latest TikTok. Picture: Alamy

Just a few hours prior to Selena's post, Hailey had also shared a 'Get Ready With Me' video – sparking the speculation.

The former Disney darling set the record straight and wrote under her video: "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention."

The drama unfolded in the comments, with one account writing: "Wait…is she trynna make fun of you know who."

As some users pitted the singer and model against each other, others came to Selena's defence, stating that her video had nothing to do with Hailey.

Selena Gomez posted a skincare video on May 10 before being met with backlash
Selena Gomez posted a skincare video on May 10 before being met with backlash. Picture: Selena Gomez/TikTok
TikTokkers thought the video was aimed at Hailey Bieber
TikTokkers thought the video was aimed at Hailey Bieber. Picture: Alamy

Shortly after, Selena turned off the comments but fans showed an outpouring of support in her next posted TikTok.

"You do you babe, don’t worry about nothing queen," one Selenator left under the video showcasing her Rare Beauty products.

Others praised the hitmaker's liability to move past the drama, writing: "We love an unbothered queen."

