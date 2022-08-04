Selena Gomez's Cooking Show Has A Link To Hannah Montana

4 August 2022, 16:19

Selena's show has a link to her Disney days...
Selena's show has a link to her Disney days... Picture: HBO/Disney

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez has returned to her Disney roots via her cooking show – here's how Hannah Montana is linked to 'Selena + Chef'...

We're all very aware of Selena Gomez's days in the Disney machine, but did you know that her cooking show has a secret link to Hannah Montana?

Fans were sent reeling when it was uncovered that the fourth series of Selena + Chef – which is set to premiere on August 18 – has a connection to the Miley Cyrus-led classic!

Selena Gomez's Career Evolution: From Disney Darling To Global Pop Star

The pop sensation has taken her cooking chops to Hannah Montanna's very own kitchen! It's been revealed that this season of the cooking show used the set of the 2000s sitcom – talk about a throwback.

Until now, Selena + Chef was filmed at the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer's own home, but HBO has confirmed to E! News that the series has found a new home on the Disney set.

Selena + Chef's set has moved to Malibu
Selena + Chef's set has moved to Malibu. Picture: HBO
Selena Gomez is using the Hannah Montana set
Selena Gomez is using the Hannah Montana set. Picture: Alamy

Season four was filmed on the set of Hannah's (or should we say Miley Stewarts') Malibu home that she shared with her former rock star father Robby Stewart (Billy Ray Cyrus) and older brother Jackson.

Of course, we don't need to remind you that Selena hailed from the Disney machine, but did you know that she actually appeared in several episodes of Hannah Montana way back when?

Before the 'Rare' songstress landed her very own television show as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, she bagged the role of Hannah Montana's biggest pop star rival!

Selena Gomez appeared in Hannah Montana in 2007
Selena Gomez appeared in Hannah Montana in 2007. Picture: Disney
Hannah Montana's kitchen is now being used for Selena's cooking show
Hannah Montana's kitchen is now being used for Selena's cooking show. Picture: Disney

Selena played the role of scheming nemesis Mikayla Skeech on the musical show for three episodes back in 2007, right before her Disney domination as everyone's favourite teen wizard.

The Only Murders In The Building actress goes head to head with friends and family in her culinary series in a full circle moment that brings her back to the set of her early career!

Fifteen years later and Gomez is back on the set of her first Disney show – how nostalgic!

