Selena Gomez Is Developing A Series Based On 'Sixteen Candles'

16 March 2022, 16:08 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 16:26

Selena Gomez is working on a new show
Selena Gomez is working on a new show. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez is working on a new comedy series, '15 Candles', as she puts a comedic spin on the 1980s classic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez is putting her producing hat on once again!

The pop star is developing a show that reimagines the classic 1980s coming of age flick into a comedy series – with a twist!

Selena Gomez's Make-Up Range Has Landed In The UK Complete With A Rare Beauty Cafe

The new television show plays around with the original title, calling the new venture 15 Candles, and will land on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

Selena Gomez is producing another show
Selena Gomez is producing another show. Picture: Alamy
Sixteen Candles was released in 1984
Sixteen Candles was released in 1984. Picture: Alamy

Deadline reports that the series will follow "four young Latinas in high school, navigating feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind as quinceañera season approaches."

Selena will be the executive producer for the project, a role that she has taken on for other television shows such as 13 Reasons Why, Selena + Chef, and Hulu's Only Murders In The Building.

The original rom-com, Sixteen Candles, came out in 1984 starring teen idols of the era starring Molly Ringwald, Michael Schoeffling, and Anthony Michael Hall, the flick has become a bonafide cult classic in the decades since.

Selena Gomez has produced several TV shows
Selena Gomez has produced several TV shows. Picture: Alamy
Sixteen Candles will be reimagined as '15 Candles'
Sixteen Candles will be reimagined as '15 Candles'. Picture: Alamy

The flick follows Sam (Molly Ringwald) whose sixteenth birthday is forgotten by her family amid the madness of her sisters wedding.

Whereas the half-hour series will explore its main characters gearing up to their quinceañeras – which are sometimes referred to as a 'sweet 15'.

