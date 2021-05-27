School Of Rock’s Freddy Jones Actor Kevin Clark Dies After Bike Accident

School of Rock's Freddy Jones actor Kevin Clark has sadly died. Picture: Getty

Kevin Clark, who played Freddy Jones in School of Rock, has tragically died aged 32.

Kevin Clark was involved in a road accident on Wednesday 26 May according to Chicago Sun-Times (via Sky News).

The 32-year-old, who played drummer Freddy in 2003 film School of Rock, was cycling in Chicago when he was hit by a car in the early hours.

He was found by paramedics and died in hospital.

Kevin Clark played Freddy Jones in 2003's School of Rock. Picture: Getty

Tributes from his School of Rock co-stars have been pouring in, including from star of the movie Jack Black.

He wrote on Instagram: “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.

Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie in the iconic film, wrote on Twitter: “Love you forever, spaz. i will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we’d run into each other in chicago. thank you for always showing up for me with that ‘big brother I never had’ energy [sic].”

She also shared a sweet Instagram tribute about one of their last conversations, saying she wanted to get him on her podcast.

"I know it would’ve been chaotic and hilarious and so full of love and hyping each other up because that’s how our friendship always has been," Rivkah wrote.

School of Rock was Kevin’s only acting role, but his love of music stayed with him after he got the part as Freddy aged 12.

He played the drums from the age of five, writing music into his adulthood and forming bands.

It’s reported that he just started a new band that performed live for the first time last weekend.

