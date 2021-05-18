Frankie & Marta From School Of Rock Are Dating IRL 18 Years After Meeting On Set

Two of the actors from School of Rock are dating in real life. Picture: Paramount Pictures / Caitlin Hale/Instagram

Two of the young actors from School of Rock are a couple in the real world and their love story is exactly what we all need.

Caitlin Hale, 30, and Angelo Massagli, 29, who played classmates Marta and Frankie in School of Rock, are in a relationship after first meeting on the 2003 film alongside Jack Black.

Marta actress Caitlin played one of the sassy backing singers in the school rock band led by Mr Schneebly while Frankie was on the security team always on the lookout for Mrs Mullins.

Their romance went viral after a TikTok user made a montage of their pictures when they discovered they’d become a real life couple and the reactions are pretty much the same as ours – screaming.

Marta and Frankie from School of Rock began dating 15 years after the film. Picture: Caitlin Hale/Instagram

Caitlin and Angelo played Marta and Frankie in School of Rock. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Caitlin and Angelo have been dating for three years after seemingly meeting during their university studies.

Far from their childhood acting stints, the couple now have academic degrees and careers in seriously impressive industries.

This is blowing up so I just wanted to make sure that I credit the tik tok i came across that inspired this tweet :). Until then, you’re not hardcore, unless you live hardcore

💓💓💓 pic.twitter.com/zjfvRGQX3H — EG✨ (@_Erin1997) May 18, 2021

Caitlin is a OB-GYN ultrasound technologist while Angelo graduated from MIA with a law degree, in true stick-it-to-the-man style.

When they wrapped up their studies in 2019, he sweetly wrote beside an Instagram picture of the two of them: “Who would’ve thought a law degree would be the second best thing I left MIA with. On to NYC.”

They now live in Brooklyn together and most of their social media comments are filled with questions from fans asking if they ever re-watch School of Rock together.

We're just so glad they really did pledge allegiance to the band!

