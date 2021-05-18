Frankie & Marta From School Of Rock Are Dating IRL 18 Years After Meeting On Set

18 May 2021, 13:06 | Updated: 18 May 2021, 13:23

Two of the actors from School of Rock are dating in real life
Two of the actors from School of Rock are dating in real life. Picture: Paramount Pictures / Caitlin Hale/Instagram
Two of the young actors from School of Rock are a couple in the real world and their love story is exactly what we all need.

Caitlin Hale, 30, and Angelo Massagli, 29, who played classmates Marta and Frankie in School of Rock, are in a relationship after first meeting on the 2003 film alongside Jack Black.

Marta actress Caitlin played one of the sassy backing singers in the school rock band led by Mr Schneebly while Frankie was on the security team always on the lookout for Mrs Mullins.

When Is Cinderella Starring Camila Cabello Coming Out?

Their romance went viral after a TikTok user made a montage of their pictures when they discovered they’d become a real life couple and the reactions are pretty much the same as ours – screaming.

Marta and Frankie from School of Rock began dating 15 years after the film
Marta and Frankie from School of Rock began dating 15 years after the film. Picture: Caitlin Hale/Instagram
Caitlin and Angelo played Marta and Frankie in School of Rock
Caitlin and Angelo played Marta and Frankie in School of Rock. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Caitlin and Angelo have been dating for three years after seemingly meeting during their university studies.

Far from their childhood acting stints, the couple now have academic degrees and careers in seriously impressive industries.

Caitlin is a OB-GYN ultrasound technologist while Angelo graduated from MIA with a law degree, in true stick-it-to-the-man style.

When they wrapped up their studies in 2019, he sweetly wrote beside an Instagram picture of the two of them: “Who would’ve thought a law degree would be the second best thing I left MIA with. On to NYC.”

They now live in Brooklyn together and most of their social media comments are filled with questions from fans asking if they ever re-watch School of Rock together.

We're just so glad they really did pledge allegiance to the band!

