Meet The Cast Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4

Meet the queens set to take Drag Race season 4 by storm. Picture: BBC

By Savannah Roberts

Meet all the queens set to take the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK by storm!

It's that time of year again when we all get excited about RuPaul's Drag Race UK as the fourth season is upon us!

Series four will drop later this month and as fans patiently await a brand-new era of queens, drama and a lot of tea – you can get to know the upcoming line-up.

The new queens have been announced and we're sure they fit RuPaul's special criteria: charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent…

From Copper Topp to Pixie Polite here are all the imaginatively named queens set to grace your screen on September 22!

Black Peppa, 29

Black Peppa is well-known on the Birmingham drag scene and has been making waves since 2014!

The promising queen has already teased a big entrance on the show, saying: "Black Peppa can death drop, split and dip."

Black Peppa. Picture: BBC

Baby, 25

Baby is the latest queen to enter RuPaul's cohort of theatrically trained stars! The 25-year-old studied musical theatre before foraying into the world of drag – and even calls herself a triple threat...

The London-based queen describes her personal style of drag to "play in the area where black culture and alternative culture meet".

Baby. Picture: BBC

Cheddar Gorgeous, 38

Cheddar Gorgeous is a 38-year-old Mancunian queen who wars their roots proudly on their sleeve.

The drag star is all well-known for their experience on the cabaret scene, giving fans faith that Cheddar will smash the musical challenges during the show.

The "Queen Bee of Manchester" is a seasoned queen who has been doing drag for over 20 years!

Cheddar Gorgeous. Picture: BBC

Copper Topp, 38

Copper Topp hails from Cheltenham, is 38 years old and took on the world of drag later on in their career!

The soon-to-be reality TV star describes themselves in just three words: "Pantomime, camp, ginger."

If Copper Top looks familiar then that's because she is! The queen has previously graced your screens in a series of bingo ads.

Copper Topp. Picture: BBC

Dakota Schiffer, 22

This young queen is set to make Drag Race her-story as the first UK trans contestant.

Dakota Schiffer hails from Sussex and is fashion obsessed, they hope to bring their 1960s style to the runway.

The 22-year-old has been practising drag for the past four years and is ready to take her unique strain of drag to the UK's biggest stage.

Dakota Schiffer. Picture: BBC

Danny Beard, 29

Liverpudlian queen Danny Beard describes themselves as "a sassy, shady, singing cartoon clown".

The 29-year-old star is all making her-story as the first RuPaul's Drag Race contestant to sport a beard!

Danny Beard. Picture: BBC

Jonbers Blonde, 33

Jonbers Blonde is a Northern Irish queen who can't wait for the fashion challenges!

The 33-year-old star hails from Belfast and loves to perform.

Jonbers Blonde. Picture: BBC

Just May, 32

Just May is 32 years old and hails from Essex , and has been doing drag for nearly 10 years.

They describe themselves as the ‘world’s premier Geri Halliwell impersonator’, and is certainly set to take the Drag Race stage by storm!

Just May. Picture: BBC

Le Fil, 36

This Yorkshire queen is 36-years-old and describes themselves as genre-subverting – interesting!

"Breaking genre, breaking gender and creating art," Le Fil said when describing their style, "the intersection of art, fashion music and sculpture’.

Le Fil. Picture: BBC

Pixie Polite, 29

The inspiration for Pixie Polite's drag name came from their love of Disney – more specifically, Tinkerbell from Peter Pan!

The Brighton queen revealed: "I thought it was really funny that this large lady would be called Pixie."

Pixie Polite. Picture: BBC

Sminty Drop, 23

Sminty Drop has described herself as "literally the embodiment of contemporary British drag" – high praise!

The 23-year-old hails from Lancashire and vows that her unique style of drag goes beyond her beauty pageant glamour...

Sminty Drop. Picture: BBC

Starlet. Picture: BBC

Starlet, 23

Starlet has already described herself as "the polished, silver screen beauty pinup of series four".

The 23-year-old is form Surrey and oozes vintage beauty.

