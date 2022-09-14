Will The Royal Children Attend The Queen’s Funeral?

By Kathryn Knight

Following the news Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids are joining them in the UK, royalists want to know whether the Queen’s great grandchildren will attend her funeral.

A Bank Holiday has been declared across the UK for Her Majesty the Queen’s state funeral on 19 September, meaning Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children might also be in attendance.

Meghan and Harry have been in the country for the past couple of weeks, but it’s been reported their children; Archie, four, and Lilibet, one, will be joining them ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mum, is thought to be flying with the children to the UK amid the couple’s plans to extend their stay in the UK.

But what about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, George, Charlotte and Louis? Here’s what we know on whether the Queen’s great-grandchildren will attend Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have some of their children with them at the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty

Prince Louis may be too young to attend the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty

Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the memorial service for the Duke Of Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

Will Kate and William’s children go to the Queen’s funeral?

Given Catherine and William’s eldest son George, nine, is heir to the throne after his father, it’s likely he and his siblings will be at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are third and fourth in line to the throne but Louis may be considered too young to attend his great grandmother’s funeral given that he’s four years old.

Charlotte and George have attended a memorial event in the past, for their great grandfather Prince Philip, but they didn’t go to his funeral last year due to Covid restrictions.

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex have two children. Picture: Getty

Will Meghan and Harry’s children be at the Queen’s funeral?

Meghan and Harry are said to be flying their children, Archie and Lilibet, out to the UK this week, but it’s not known whether they’ll join their parents at the funeral.

The children are quite young to attend such an event, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are known to be very protective of their kids’ identity so it’s likely they won’t want them in the public eye at such a high-profile event.

When is the Queen’s funeral?

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is on 19 September at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

Prior to the event Her Majesty will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days to give the public a chance to pay their respects.

