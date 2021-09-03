Roman Kemp Pulls Out Of Soccer Aid 2021 After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Roman Kemp will no longer be playing at Soccer Aid 2021. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Roman Kemp is no longer participating in this year’s Soccer Aid event due to a positive Covid-19 result.

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp has sadly been forced to pull out of Soccer Aid 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19.

The radio host had been looking forward to taking part in the annual charity event, which is taking place this weekend, but announced he can no longer join the all-star line-up due to his positive result.

Announcing the news, he took to his Instagram Stories and Twitter, writing: “I'm absolutely gutted. I've had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing at @SoccerAid tomorrow night."

Roman Kemp has been forced to pull out of Soccer Aid 2021. Picture: Getty

I'm absolutely gutted. I've had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing at @SoccerAid tomorrow night. I'll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause. Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC! 🏆 ❤️ — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) September 3, 2021

"I'll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause. Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC!", he added.

This isn’t the first time Roman has been called up to be part of the star-studded Soccer Aid line-up, as he’s taken part two years in a row.

He was part of the World XI FC team in 2019 and 2020, which would’ve made this year his third year running.

Roman Kemp shared the announcement on Instagram. Picture: @romankemp/Instagram

Other stars who are set to join Soccer Aid 2021’s World XI team include singers Tom Grennan, Dermot Kennedy and Yungblud, as well as Love Island 2017 contestant Kem Cetinay.

We’re wishing Roman a speedy recovery!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital