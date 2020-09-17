Robert Pattinson Kisses Suki Waterhouse After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Robert Pattinson spotted kissing girlfriend after COVID-19 diagnosis. Picture: Getty Images/ The Batman

Robert Pattinson has been spotted kissing model Suki Waterhouse after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, forcing 'Batman' production to halt once again.

Robert Pattinson has been seen for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis, kissing girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, on a bench in a London park after The Batman production was thrown into chaos when their leading man was forced to stop filming once more.

It emerged R-Pattz tested positive for the virus just weeks after production was allowed to resume filming after the pandemic which reportedly could cost as much as £5 million, according to the Daily Mail.

The film's director, Matt Reeves, is said to be filming everything possible without the man himself, with an insider telling the publication:

"The aim is to get as much done as possible before he returns and the hope is that none of the other actors get the virus."

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse at Dior Perfume Dinner As Part Of Paris Fashion Week In Paris. Picture: Getty

A Batman fan, however, has clarified Rob no longer has Coronavirus and is set to resume filming again this week, so before anyone starts whispering the A-lister is super spreading around London, he's in the all clear!

They wrote: "Robert Pattinson looking well as he took a stroll with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse today in London."

"Reminder: He is COVID free and will be back to filming The Batman this week!"

Robert Pattinson looking well as he took a stroll with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse today in London.



Reminder: He is COVID free and will be back to filming The Batman this week! pic.twitter.com/NbmhFlrjUv — The Battinson🦇🦇🦇 (@BattinsonBatman) September 16, 2020

Rob and Suki were first linked in 2018 when they were spotted together and despite being a pretty lowkey and private celebrity couple, have been spotted out and about together on various occasions.

Back in January, they attended a Dior event for Paris Fashion Week together, seated together and looking loved up.

We're happy Rob has recovered and is back to filming, because we're starting to wonder if this film is ever going to get finished?!

