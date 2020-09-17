Robert Pattinson Kisses Suki Waterhouse After Testing Positive For COVID-19

17 September 2020, 10:46

Robert Pattinson spotted kissing girlfriend after COVID-19 diagnosis
Robert Pattinson spotted kissing girlfriend after COVID-19 diagnosis. Picture: Getty Images/ The Batman

Robert Pattinson has been spotted kissing model Suki Waterhouse after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, forcing 'Batman' production to halt once again.

Robert Pattinson has been seen for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis, kissing girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, on a bench in a London park after The Batman production was thrown into chaos when their leading man was forced to stop filming once more.

QUIZ: Are You Going On A Date With Tom Holland Or Robert Pattinson?

It emerged R-Pattz tested positive for the virus just weeks after production was allowed to resume filming after the pandemic which reportedly could cost as much as £5 million, according to the Daily Mail.

The film's director, Matt Reeves, is said to be filming everything possible without the man himself, with an insider telling the publication:

"The aim is to get as much done as possible before he returns and the hope is that none of the other actors get the virus."

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse at Dior Perfume Dinner As Part Of Paris Fashion Week In Paris
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse at Dior Perfume Dinner As Part Of Paris Fashion Week In Paris. Picture: Getty

A Batman fan, however, has clarified Rob no longer has Coronavirus and is set to resume filming again this week, so before anyone starts whispering the A-lister is super spreading around London, he's in the all clear!

They wrote: "Robert Pattinson looking well as he took a stroll with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse today in London."

"Reminder: He is COVID free and will be back to filming The Batman this week!"

Rob and Suki were first linked in 2018 when they were spotted together and despite being a pretty lowkey and private celebrity couple, have been spotted out and about together on various occasions.

Back in January, they attended a Dior event for Paris Fashion Week together, seated together and looking loved up.

We're happy Rob has recovered and is back to filming, because we're starting to wonder if this film is ever going to get finished?!

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift has explained the inspiration behind 'Betty'

The Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Song ‘Betty’

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album 'Confetti': Everything We Know From Release Date To Tracklist

Little Mix

Niall Horan shows love to Miley Cyrus and her track 'Midnight Sky'

WATCH: Niall Horan Is Miley Cyrus's Biggest Fan As He Covers Midnight Sky

Gigi Hadid's due date is any day now

Has Gigi Hadid Had Her Baby? Why Fans Are Convinced Baby Zigi Is Here

North-east England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions

Tougher Coronavirus Restrictions Expected In North East From Friday

Gigi Hadid with her parents Yolanda and Mohamed

Who Are Gigi Hadid’s Parents? Meet Mum Yolanda And Dad Mohamed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present