Robert Pattinson Fans React To News He Has Coronavirus & They Are Not Happy

4 September 2020, 10:04 | Updated: 4 September 2020, 10:16

Fans are not happy Coronavirus has reached Robert Pattinson
Fans are not happy Coronavirus has reached Robert Pattinson. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter

Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, halting production on the set of 'Batman', and fans of the actor are wishing they could help the star out by the

Robert Pattinson is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, halting production on Batman, in which he is playing the lead, and fans are feeling seriously protective of the star upon hearing the news and the claws are out.

As fans do, they've taken to social media to react to hearing about him being taken ill online, whilst sharing their well wishes for him and the virus better run and hide- because they're coming for it.

Justin Bieber Lip-Syncs Ex Selena Gomez’s Name In Drake & DJ Khaled’s New Music Video

To put it lightly to you, people are kind of mad 'rona has managed to touch their very favourite floppy-haired A-lister actor, and their tweets reacting to it drive home just how angered they are by this news.

One fan wrote,"Not Robert Pattinson testing positive for COVID."

Another said: "NOT ROBERT PATTINSON TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AND WHEN I CATCH MISS RONA."

Some have even become motivated to start hunting for a cure themselves upon hearing R-Pattz has been struck down with the virus, posting their desired change in career and looking forward to getting straight into the lab and join vaccine efforts.

Just when we thought 2020 had done its worst damage, the Twilight star has hit headlines, and it's really just about as much as people can take...

One wrote, "youre telling me...robert pattinson has covid...TAKE ME INSTEAD NOT ROB PLEASE."

Another said, "NOT ROBERT PATTINSON HAVING COVID. I HTE THIS DUMBASS YEAR."

We agree with both statements.

Some even threw in a pretty niche Twilight reference, pointing out Robert can't catch a break after also falling ill with the Spanish Influenza (which is what Edward Cullen caught on his path to becoming a vampire.)

This is, of course a joke, and we, and fans, wish Robert the absolute speediest of recoveries.

Production for Batman ground to a halt in March when the pandemic first kicked off and had only just resumed filming in September, with safety precautions including regular testing in place, which is when R-Pattz was found to have the virus.

It is currently unclear if, or how many members of the cast or crew have also tested positive for COVID-19.

