Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Slams ‘Disgusting’ Comments About Pregnant Co-Star Vanessa Morgan’s Split From Husband

Madelaine Petsch defended Vanessa Morgan on Instagram. Picture: PA/Instagram

Madelaine Petsch has hit out at people who have left rude comments on Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan’s Instagram after it was announced she was getting a divorce from her husband Michael Kopech.

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has defended her good friend and on-screen love interest Vanessa Morgan after trolls wrote nasty comments on social media about her divorce.

It all started when 28-year-old Vanessa, who plays Toni Topaz in the Netflix series, announced she was expecting her first child with her husband Michael Kopech, last week, before it was revealed by a number of media outlets that the baseball star had filed for divorce.

Since the news of her split broke, people have been rude towards the actress in her Instagram comments, and Madelaine didn’t waste time shutting them down.

Commenting on a photo of Vanessa’s baby gender reveal, one troll wrote: “Where’s your husband though?,” before another cruelly added, “Don’t disrespect our pitcher like that.”

Madelaine Petsch shut down the 'disgusting' comments. Picture: Instagram

Vanessa Morgan got married to the baseball player in January. Picture: Instagram

It wasn’t long before Madelaine hit back, writing: "Honestly if I see one more comment like this, I’ll lose it.

"Vanessa is a beautiful mother-to-be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

Fans were quick to throw support behind Madelaine’s comment, with it receiving over 15,000 likes already.

Despite all the negativity, it seems Vanessa is excited to be a mum, as she shared a lengthy Instagram post explaining how ‘incredible’ it’ll be to raise her baby boy.

Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch are on-screen love interests in Riverdale. Picture: Instagram

Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with a baby boy. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: "Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.

“This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!

“On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise.

“Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be.”

