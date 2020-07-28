Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan’s Husband Files For Divorce From Star Who Is Pregnant

28 July 2020, 10:19 | Updated: 28 July 2020, 11:42

Pregnant Vanessa Morgan and her husband have split.
Pregnant Vanessa Morgan and her husband have split. Picture: PA images

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan announced she was pregnant earlier this week. But it's now emerged she has split from her husband, Michael Kopech, who has filed for divorce.

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan has split from her husband while pregnant.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old actress, who plays Toni Topaz in the Netflix drama, announced that she was expecting her first child with Michael Kopech.

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Says She Gets Paid Less Than Her White Co-Stars

Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with her first child.
Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with her first child. Picture: instagram

The couple got married in January in a stunning ceremony in Florida.

However, it’s now emerged that the baseball player has filed for divorce.

Vanessa shared a string of photographs on Instagram over the weekend and revealed she was expecting a baby boy.

Her post read: “Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.

“This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose.

“I cannot wait to meet you!!”

“On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise. 

“‘Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly.

“Thank you God for this blessing.

“I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be.”

It's unclear what has gone down between the showbiz couple, but we'll keep you posted.

