Rita Ora & Taika Waititi To Co-Host MTV Europe Music Awards

26 October 2022, 13:34 | Updated: 26 October 2022, 13:38

Rita and Taikia are taking on the EMAs
Rita and Taikia are taking on the EMAs. Picture: Alamy/EMA

By Savannah Roberts

The MTV EMA's have found new hosts in couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi – here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have announced that they are new hosts of MTV's European Music Awards!

The rumoured husband and wife will co-host the EMAs live from Düsseldorf, Germany on November 13, Rita, 31, and Taika, 47, revealed their elation in a joint statement.

Rita Ora's Complete Dating History - From Taika Waititi to A$AP Rocky

"We're excited to host this year's MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world," the loved-up pair said.

The pop star and director were first linked in 2018 but the dating rumours weren't sparked until April 2021 – they've been going strong ever since, claims even began to swirl in August that the couple had secretly wed!

Rita and Taika will be co-hosting
Rita and Taika will be co-hosting. Picture: Getty

The 'Let You Love Me' singer previously hosted the award show in 2017 at London's Wembley Arena, she even took home the Power of Music Award.

Rita gushed over the opportunity to return to the EMA stage, she said: "I'm thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special."

"We've got it all at this year's EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music! We can't wait for audiences to share these moments with us," she continued.

Taika and Rita join forces for the EMAs
Taika and Rita join forces for the EMAs. Picture: MTV EMAs/Instagram

Sounds like they 've got quite the show lined up for us!

Rita, Taika and the official EMAs Instagram page all shared a promotional video introducing the wedded couple as the new hosts.

The comedic clip shows of the husband and wife's witty repartee that we're sure they'll bring to the award show, it will be broadcasted live in over 170 countries on November 13!

