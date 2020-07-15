Why Did Love Island’s Kady McDermott And Scott Thomas Split?

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas broke up in 2017. Picture: PA images

Why did Love Island’s Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas split? What was the real reason for their break up?

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas found love on Series 2 of Love Island in 2016.

The pair moved in together after the show ended but their romance wasn’t meant to be and they broke up in August 2017.

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas had a fiery on/off relationship after leaving the Love Island villa. Picture: PA images

But what was the real reason for their split? And what did they both say about the break up? Let’s take a look…

Kady and Scott split more than once during their relationship but they ended things for good in December 2017 after an explosive row at the home they shared together in Manchester.

A source told a tabloid at the time: “Scott and Kady have split again.

“Their relationship was really fiery and they couldn’t stop arguing - they just weren’t getting on at all.

“They’re both really sad to split and obviously the timing makes it worse with it being the run-up to Christmas.”

What did Kady and Scott say about the break up?

Kady claimed it all kicked off when Scott brought friends back to the house who ‘swore at her’ and ‘refused to leave’.

She told a tabloid: "That night was the end of our relationship. Scott likes to go out and is a party boy - he is very sociable everyone knows him in Manchester but I’m not like that.

"Everyone loves him and he has a big group of friends but he can’t just have one drink whereas I’m not a big drinker; I get drunk after a glass of wine.

"I had a masterclass the next day and had to be up at 6am and he decided to bring some guys back to ours who don’t have good names for themselves - they’re naughty boys who I didn’t know.

"They were making a racket and being really rude to me in my own house and when I asked them to leave they wouldn’t. They were swearing at me too."

She added: "It was my house and I didn’t want people like that there and people get angry when they’re drunk too."

