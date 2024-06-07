Celebrate 'Raye Day' With Her Curated Playlist

7 June 2024, 08:11 | Updated: 7 June 2024, 10:17

We've invited Raye to take over the music on Global Player!
Here at Capital we are celebrating the release of Raye's song 'Genesis' with a full on Raye takeover and you can join in too with this curated playlist, created by Raye herself.

After teasing new music for two months, Raye dropped her single 'Genesis' on June 7th and joined us here at Capital to play it on the radio for the very first time.

Speaking to Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on Capital Breakfast she explained the meaning of the 7-minute long song and why it means so much to her.

"I think there's a lot of people out there dealing with stuff in the darkness and a lot of us going through stuff and you know whether you're young or old, or whatever race you are - you know all of us are fighting or battling something.

"So, to be able to make a song in my way that expresses that and then to hear it played on you know on mainstream, breakfast radio is mind blowing to me and also really special and something I don't take for granted," Raye said.

The moment after Raye played 'Genesis' on the radio for the first time
To join us in celebrating the six-Brit Award winning Raye, listen to this special playlist Raye's Faves curated by Raye herself available on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

