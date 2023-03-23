Exclusive

WATCH: Raye Reveals She’s Been Working On New Music With Halle Bailey

23 March 2023, 13:17

Raye has been working on new music with Halle Bailey
Raye has been working on new music with Halle Bailey. Picture: Global/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Raye has been in the studio with The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and we’re so excited to hear what they’ve been cooking up!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Raye has been making waves with her music in the past year especially and her track with 070 Shake, ‘Escapism’, has truly left a mark on everyone after the viral hit broke records for the songstress.

On her journey of going from strength to strength, the London-born hitmaker joined us to share more about what we can expect from her going forward.

While the singer is headed on tour this summer, she has also been busy making bops - and even revealed one special collaborator - Halle Bailey!

The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details

Raye revealed she's been working on music with Halle Bailey
Raye revealed she's been working on music with Halle Bailey. Picture: Alamy
Halle Bailey is set to star in The Little Mermaid remake
Halle Bailey is set to star in The Little Mermaid remake. Picture: Alamy
Raye joined The Sky Official Big Top 40
Raye joined The Sky Official Big Top 40. Picture: Global

Raye shared that she had been in the studio making new music with the American singer, who is one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle.

Their new music comes ahead of Halle’s appearance as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake, which is set to be released in May.

Speaking about her time working with the American superstar, Raye told The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40: “I’ve been doing a lot of work with Halle, who is absolutely incredible. She’s about to play The Little Mermaid, her movie’s coming out really soon, I’m so excited for her."

Raye and Halle Bailey have collaborated on new music
Raye and Halle Bailey have collaborated on new music. Picture: Alamy

“We’ve been making some music together for her project, and oh my gosh, I’m very excited for these to hear the light of day," she added.

So are we, Raye!

Meanwhile, the British hitmaker has been nominated for a whopping five Global Awards this year - you can find out more about that here.

You can listen back to Raye's full interview on Global Player.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast Updates & More

Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriends include Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Devin Booker To Bad Bunny

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Get to know Bad Bunny...

Who Is Bad Bunny? Fact File On Kendall Jenner's Rumoured Boyfriend

The first look at Netflix's XO, Kitty is finally here

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Spinoff Series ‘XO, Kitty’ Finally Shares First Look & Release Date

To All The Boys' very own spinoff series is said to be in 'early development'.

To All The Boys Spinoff Series XO, Kitty & All The Details So Far - Release Date, Trailer & More

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star