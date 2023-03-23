Exclusive

WATCH: Raye Reveals She’s Been Working On New Music With Halle Bailey

Raye has been working on new music with Halle Bailey. Picture: Global/Alamy

Raye has been in the studio with The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and we’re so excited to hear what they’ve been cooking up!

Raye has been making waves with her music in the past year especially and her track with 070 Shake, ‘Escapism’, has truly left a mark on everyone after the viral hit broke records for the songstress.

On her journey of going from strength to strength, the London-born hitmaker joined us to share more about what we can expect from her going forward.

While the singer is headed on tour this summer, she has also been busy making bops - and even revealed one special collaborator - Halle Bailey!

Raye revealed she's been working on music with Halle Bailey. Picture: Alamy

Halle Bailey is set to star in The Little Mermaid remake. Picture: Alamy

Raye joined The Sky Official Big Top 40. Picture: Global

Raye shared that she had been in the studio making new music with the American singer, who is one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle.

Their new music comes ahead of Halle’s appearance as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake, which is set to be released in May.

Speaking about her time working with the American superstar, Raye told The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40: “I’ve been doing a lot of work with Halle, who is absolutely incredible. She’s about to play The Little Mermaid, her movie’s coming out really soon, I’m so excited for her."

Raye and Halle Bailey have collaborated on new music. Picture: Alamy

“We’ve been making some music together for her project, and oh my gosh, I’m very excited for these to hear the light of day," she added.

So are we, Raye!

Meanwhile, the British hitmaker has been nominated for a whopping five Global Awards this year - you can find out more about that here.

You can listen back to Raye's full interview on Global Player.

