Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson Is Expecting First Child With Girlfriend

Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson is expecting his first child. Picture: PA

Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson is expecting his first child with his girlfriend who is not in the public eye and is said to be over the moon at becoming a parent.

Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, who is not in the public eye, according to this publication.

The 29-year-old I'm A Celeb star is set to become a dad for the first time in the coming months, with reports saying he is 'buzzing' to start a family and is currently busy getting his house ready for the new arrival.

Myles has not yet announced the huge news on his Instagram, but, this isn't so surprising as he recently spoke about wanting to keep his private life, namely his relationship, out of the spotlight.

The 'Dimelo' star has chosen not to post about his girlfriend on social media, either- so we may never get to hear him forally announce his life update.

Following his public break-up from former Love Island star, Gabby Allen, in 2019, Myles swore he would never date somebody in the public eye again

While chatting with Pete Wicks and CiCi Coleman on The Dating Show recently, Myles said:

"I don't want to date anyone that's in the public eye."

"I don't need a photo for you to make money off. I'm not getting no money out of this photo, and that's caused problems in relationships."

"For me I never got it. I never understood it… I'm not comfortable with all that stuff."

"I'm not no-one's b***h. Like I've got three businesses... I'm a grown man. I'm 29 years of age."

So, a massive congratulations are in order to the star- we can't wait to see a mini Myles in the mix, that is if he ever shows us!

