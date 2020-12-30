QUIZ: Only A True Showbiz Fan Will Get 100% On Our Ultimate Pop Quiz Of 2020

How well do you remember the showbiz news of 2020? Picture: Getty / Global

Because believe it or not, there were other things going on alongside this pandemic.

We may always remember 2020 as the year where we stayed indoors, but it doesn’t mean your favourite pop stars and celebrities sat back and did nothing.

Ariana Grande gave us the album we all needed with ‘Positions’, while Harry Styles made our vacation dreams come true with each and every one of his music videos, from ‘Watermelon Sugar’ to ‘Golden’.

Some life-changing moments for our fave artists also hit the headlines, like Zayn Malik becoming a dad and Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix.

But how well were you paying attention to all things showbiz and music this year? Test your knowledge with our Ultimate Pop Quiz of 2020…

