Boris Johnson To Announce Tomorrow When Pubs Can Reopen

Pubs could re-open from 4 July. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce tomorrow (Tuesday) when pubs and the rest of the hospitality industry can reopen.

Boris Johnson will address the reopening of pubs, restaurants and bars at tomorrow’s daily briefing (Tuesday 23 June), as well as whether the two-metre social distancing rule will be reduced.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said England is “clearly on track” to continue easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

COVID-19: Pubs & Restaurant To 'Police Toilets' As They're Told Restrooms Can Open

Each phase of lifting lockdown measures are dependent on the five steps the government aim to reach before restrictions are fully eased.

These include the rate of infection decreasing to ‘manageable levels’ and ensuring adjustments won’t cause a second peak that would overwhelm the NHS.

On Tuesday the Prime Minister will announce the upcoming changes, after discussing them with the Covid-19 Strategy Committee on Monday.

In the meantime, pubs and restaurants are preparing to reopen on 4 July with hopes Boris Johnson will also cut the two-metre rule down to one, or 1.5.

Pubs with beer gardens could be among the first to reopen, with social distancing measures in place.

Some pubs have been offering takeaway throughout lockdown. Picture: PA

It’s also thought toilets will have to be ‘policed’ by staff, to allow for a strict and regular cleaning schedule and to keep queues to a minimum.

One pub chain, Greene King, has been updating punters on Twitter about the social distancing measures it will implement nationwide to ensure social distancing is maintained – including a 'one-in-one-out' toilet policy, with customers able to switch the green and red sign with their elbow.

> Download Our App For All The Latest COVID-19 News