COVID-19: Pubs & Restaurant To 'Police Toilets' As They're Told Restrooms Can Open

Pub and restaurant toilets will be able to open. Picture: Getty Images

Pubs and restaurants will be expected to enforce social distancing measures with their toilets when they re-open to the public on July 4th.

Public toilets including those in pubs and restaurants will be expected to 'marshal' bathroom queues when businesses reopen to the public after a long period of closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With 4th July currently pinned as the date pubs and restaurants will be allowed to re-open to the public, this news will come as a relief to business owners who were worried the lack of toilets will keep customers away.

Non-essential shops were allowed to re-open this week, but as public restrooms weren't permitted to open it is thought the number of customers who ventured out was considerably smaller than usual.

However, Westminster Council, who oversees the incredibly popular West End area of London has said they see 'see no reason why existing toilet facilities inside licensed premises can't be used by customers'.

Venues in the West End will be also given permission to put tables and chairs outside on the pavement and even in the road from July 4 as 'Al Fresco' meet ups will be become the new normal!

Customer and team safety is our number one priority, so as we look ahead to welcoming our customers back to our pubs, we’ve launched ‘Pub Safe’. We’re pledging five commitments, designed to look after team members and ensure customers can socialise safely. https://t.co/jZrJjsIKAv pic.twitter.com/wHjZ3sK3JX — Greene King (@greeneking) June 12, 2020

One pub chain, Greene King, has been updating punters on Twitter about the social distancing measures it will implement nationwide to ensure social distancing is maintained- including a 'one-in-one-out' toilet policy, with customers able to switch the green and red sign with their elbow.

July 4th remains the 'pencilled' date by the government for re-opening, but this is not a certainty.

