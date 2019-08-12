Why Is Priyanka Chopra 'Cancelled' & 'A Hypocrite' & What's She In Trouble For?

Priyanka Chopra's tense exchange with a fan over 'hypocrite' tweet. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter @criticshalini

Priyanka Chopra has angered people with how she dealt with a heckler that accused her encouraging nuclear war.

Priyanka Chopra has found herself trending worldwide for the wrong reason after she clapped back someone who called her out during a Q&A in LA for 'encouraging nuclear war' leading to some even 'cancelling' the actress who is married to Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/uVApeNbnPr — Shalini Kapoor (@criticshalini) August 12, 2019

The Baywatch actress was called out sending a tweet she posted in February during a serious escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan, rather than advocating for peace.

The very tense exchange was caught on camera, with many further criticising how Priyanka handled the situation, accusing her of being 'condescending' and 'passive aggressive' to the heckler who had her microphone snatched from her by security.

The woman who took to the microphone accused the actress of being a hypocrite as a UN ambassador and humanitarian for picking 'sides' during serious tension between India and Pakistan, but the actress was less than receptive to what she had to say.

She said: "It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbour, a Pakistani, I know you're a bit of a hypocrite."

The tweet she is referring to one where she said 'victory to India' after a clash between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

Priyanka sassily hit back saying: "Whenever you're done venting ... got it, done?Okay, cool."

"Girl, don’t yell, don’t embarrass yourself" and didn't protest as security snatched the mic from her, which further upset the Twittersphere.

Priyanka Chopra at BeautyCon: Women should empower one another #sisterhood



Also Priyanka: watches a girl's mic being snatched by security and does nothing, then proceeds to talk down to her in the most catty, condescending tone. pic.twitter.com/TwUPNMKgd5 — Anum R. Chagani (@Anumero_1) August 12, 2019

