Pregnant Halsey Inundated With Love From Taylor Swift, Perrie Edwards And More Celebrities After Baby News

27 January 2021, 18:18

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby
Halsey is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Getty / Halsey/Instagram

Halsey has had an influx of congratulations from her fellow artists and celebrities after revealing she’s pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

Halsey surprised fans on Wednesday afternoon with the news she’s pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin, and she was quickly flooded with messages from fellow celebs such as Taylor Swift and Perrie Edwards.

After posting a photoshoot displaying her baby bump in a crochet bralet and jeans, the mum-to-be received a like from bestie Taylor Swift, who will no doubt send her pal some handmade gifts just like she did for Gigi Hadid.

Taylor Swift was among the celebs to send her congratulations to Halsey
Taylor Swift was among the celebs to send her congratulations to Halsey. Picture: Getty

Halsey’s boyfriend Alev Aydin also commented on the announcement, moments after his name became an internet sensation of its own as fans rushed to find out who Halsey’s baby daddy is.

“Heart so full. I love you sweetness,” he wrote, to which Halsey replied: “I love you and I love this mini human already."

Little Mix star Perrie commented: “Oh. My. Goodness! Congratulations” while fellow expectant mum and model Emily Ratajkowski wrote: “Yay.”

Blogger James Charles also shared the excitement of most of the pop star’s fans, adding: “Congratulations ahhh!”

That’s pretty much how we reacted too.

Actress Ruby Rose wrote: “Wow wow wow, congratulations” and singer Raye commented: “Congratulations mama.”

Fans have also been flooding Twitter with their excitement, as emotional over the news as no doubt Halsey is.

It’s too much excitement to handle!

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby and rumours have circulated she's dating Alev Aydin.

