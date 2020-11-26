Post Lockdown Tiers: Here’s What You Can Actually Do Under The New Local Restrictions

The new local restrictions have been announced for when England exits lockdown and returns to the coronavirus tiers system – but are the rules this time around?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed the coronavirus tiers for each section of the country today, as we all prepare for lockdown 2.0 to lift but for local restrictions to stay in place.

Most of the country has moved up a tier, into the highest levels of tiers two and three – which category your local area falls under can be checked on Gov.uk.

People in tier 1 can meet in a group of six indoors or outdoors. Picture: Getty

Although the tiered system came into place a couple of months ago, Boris Johnson has tightened the rules in the run-up to Christmas as part of his Covid winter plan.

But what are the new rules for the post lockdown coronavirus tiers, and what are you actually allowed to do? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are the Covid restrictions for tier 1: Medium?

- The rule of six applies indoors and outdoors.

- Venues can open for table service only and last orders are at 10pm, with closing times at 11.

- Non-essential shops and salons can reopen.

- Theatres and cinemas can open with measures in place for social distancing.

- Work from home if possible.

- Walk or cycle where you can and avoid travel into tier three unless absolutely necessary.

- Hotels can open.

- Religious services, weddings and funerals can resume but with limits on the amount of people.

- Gyms and leisure centres can open.

- Spectator sport can resume but with 50 per cent capacity.

Alcohol can only be served in restaurants/bars in tier two as part of a substantial meal. Picture: Getty

What are the Covid restrictions for tier 2: High?

- No mixing with other households indoors. Rule of six applies outdoors.

- Pubs and bars to close unless they can operate as restaurants and alcohol can only be served as part of a substantial meal.

- Non-essential shops and salons can reopen.

- Theatres and cinemas can open with measures in place for social distancing.

- Work from home if possible.

- Reduce the amount of journeys where possible and avoid travel into tier 3 areas.

- Hotels can open.

- Religious services, weddings and funerals can resume but with limits on the amount of people.

- Gyms and leisure centres can open as long as households do not mix.

- Spectator sport can resume but with 50 per cent capacity.

Shops and salons can open across all tiers. Picture: Getty

What are the Covid restrictions for tier 3: Very high?

- No mixing with other households indoors. Rule of six applies outdoors.

- Pubs and restaurants must close unless they can operate a takeaway/delivery service.

- Non-essential shops and salons can reopen.

- Work from home if possible.

- Indoor venues such as theatres and cinemas must close.

- Avoid travelling out of the area except where necessary.

- Hotels must close.

- Religious services and funerals with up to 30 guests can resume, but not weddings.

- Classes and organised sport can continue outdoors.

- Spectator events must not go ahead.

