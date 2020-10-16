Exclusive

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

After leaving Britain's Got Talent, Piers Morgan has suggested that he is ready to return to the reality show's judging panel.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Piers Morgan has hinted that he may be willing to replace David Walliams as a judge on the fifteenth season of Britain's Got Talent.

The Good Morning Britain host said "All the best bands are normally the first line-up, aren't they?

Piers Morgan managed Roman Kemp in Soccer Aid. Picture: PA Images

"When I was doing it with Simon [Cowell] and Amanda [Holden], we were getting, like, twenty million viewers. Recently; not so much," joked Piers.

He continued to say "As I've always said to Simon, 'if you line me with enough Aston Martins and enough cash, I'll start Monday."

In 2011, Piers Morgan left Britain's Got Talent to travel to America and begin filming his new series, Piers Morgan Live, filling in the former Larry King Live time slot.

Throughout the show's run, Piers interviewed many guests, including politicians, celebrities and members of the public. His first guest was Oprah Winfrey.

