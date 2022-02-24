Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram Again After Throwing Kanye West Shade

Pete Davidson threw some shade before leaving Insta... Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Fans noticed that Pete Davidson's Instagram account has been deleted yet again amid his online feud with Kanye West.

Pete Davidson, 28, has deleted his Instagram account just weeks after re-joining the platform.

The deletion came after he reportedly ‘shaded’ Kanye West, 44, the estranged husband of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41.

The Donda rapper had taken aim at Pete in multiple posts shared to his account in recent weeks, causing intense media attention.

On Wednesday (February 23), fans noticed that Davidson’s page appeared ‘down’ just hours after he threw some indirect shade at Kanye.

Pete Davidson has left Instagram once again. Picture: Alamy

Fans noticed that Pete Davidson's account disappeared. Picture: Pete Davidson/Instagram

On the day that the SNL star’s page disappeared, he posted a clip from an iconic scene from the Scorsese flick, The King of Comedy.

The video shows Robert De Niro delivering a famous line as Rupert Pupkin, saying: “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime."

Pete’s followers instantly took this as a slight at the ‘Stronger’ musician, insinuating that he had enough of the ongoing online feud.

However, it wasn’t long after this post that the 28-year-old star’s profile began to display the message ‘Sorry, his page isn’t available'.

Kanye West has been targeting Pete Davidson on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since October. Picture: flavorflavofficial/Instagram

‘The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed,’ Pete’s Instagram read.

Davidson joined the platform at the beginning of the month, amid Kanye’s erratic slew of posts, after taking nearly four years away from his account.

The 44-year-old rapper has mentioned his ex's boyfriend in several Instagram captions, referring to him as 'Skete' and claiming that he will never allow him to meet the children he shares with Kim.

Pete and Kim have been dating since October 2021, with their romance appearing to become more serious as they keep getting spotted out and about together, from vacations to luxurious date nights.

