Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram Again After Throwing Kanye West Shade

24 February 2022, 11:10

Pete Davidson threw some shade before leaving Insta...
Pete Davidson threw some shade before leaving Insta... Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans noticed that Pete Davidson's Instagram account has been deleted yet again amid his online feud with Kanye West.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pete Davidson, 28, has deleted his Instagram account just weeks after re-joining the platform.

The deletion came after he reportedly ‘shaded’ Kanye West, 44, the estranged husband of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41.

Pete Davidson Calls Kim Kardashian His ‘Girlfriend’ For The First Time

The Donda rapper had taken aim at Pete in multiple posts shared to his account in recent weeks, causing intense media attention.

On Wednesday (February 23), fans noticed that Davidson’s page appeared ‘down’ just hours after he threw some indirect shade at Kanye.

Pete Davidson has left Instagram once again
Pete Davidson has left Instagram once again. Picture: Alamy
Fans noticed that Pete Davidson's account disappeared
Fans noticed that Pete Davidson's account disappeared. Picture: Pete Davidson/Instagram

On the day that the SNL star’s page disappeared, he posted a clip from an iconic scene from the Scorsese flick, The King of Comedy.

The video shows Robert De Niro delivering a famous line as Rupert Pupkin, saying: “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime."

Pete’s followers instantly took this as a slight at the ‘Stronger’ musician, insinuating that he had enough of the ongoing online feud.

However, it wasn’t long after this post that the 28-year-old star’s profile began to display the message ‘Sorry, his page isn’t available'.

Kanye West has been targeting Pete Davidson on Instagram
Kanye West has been targeting Pete Davidson on Instagram. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since October
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since October. Picture: flavorflavofficial/Instagram

‘The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed,’ Pete’s Instagram read.

Davidson joined the platform at the beginning of the month, amid Kanye’s erratic slew of posts, after taking nearly four years away from his account.

The 44-year-old rapper has mentioned his ex's boyfriend in several Instagram captions, referring to him as 'Skete' and claiming that he will never allow him to meet the children he shares with Kim.

Pete and Kim have been dating since October 2021, with their romance appearing to become more serious as they keep getting spotted out and about together, from vacations to luxurious date nights.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles is usually tight-lipped about his love life.

Who Are Harry Styles' Ex Girlfriends? One Direction Star’s Relationship History Revealed

Harry Styles

You can have the ultimate Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dance-off

Fans Are Losing It Over A 'Taylor Swift VS Harry Styles' Club Night

What happened to Inventing Anna's Anna Delvey and where is she now?

Where Is Anna Delvey Now & Is She In Prison?

Simon Leviev's girlfriend Kate Konlin has spoken out about the Tinder Swindler for the first time

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev’s New Girlfriend Breaks Silence In First Interview

What should you watch after Inventing Anna?

This Is What People Are Watching After 'Inventing Anna'

Kim Kardashian poses in black crop top

Kim Kardashian's Net Worth: Inside Her Mega Billionaire Status

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star