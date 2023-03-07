Pete Davidson And Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Involved In Car Crash

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car accident. Picture: Alamy

Pete Davidson was reportedly involved in a car accident over the weekend and it’s thought his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders was with him at the time.

Pete Davidson is said to have been involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

The SNL comedian is thought to have been in the car with his new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at the time.

TMZ first reported on the crash, claiming that Pete was behind the wheel and lost control of the car after driving at a high speed.

This then resulted in the car going over the curb, hitting a fire hydrant, and ultimately running into the side of a residence.

Pete Davidson was reportedly involved in a car accident over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

According to reports, no one was injured.

Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to a report on Saturday at around 11 pm, in which a car - with Pete in it - ran into a fire hydrant.

However, he did not confirm whether Pete was the one driving the vehicle, nor if Chase had been in the car with him.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly in the car together at the time of the crash. Picture: Getty

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have been dating since the start of 2023. Picture: Alamy

TMZ has since reported that a 16-year-old girl was at the Beverly Hills home alone when the car crashed into the side of her house.

Her dad told the publication that although she was not injured, she was left ‘a bit traumatised’.

However, he is said to not be suing Pete following the accident and is just glad that all parties are ok.

