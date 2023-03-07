Pete Davidson And Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Involved In Car Crash

7 March 2023, 12:06

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car accident
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car accident. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pete Davidson was reportedly involved in a car accident over the weekend and it’s thought his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders was with him at the time.

Pete Davidson is said to have been involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

The SNL comedian is thought to have been in the car with his new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders at the time.

Is Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice?

TMZ first reported on the crash, claiming that Pete was behind the wheel and lost control of the car after driving at a high speed.

This then resulted in the car going over the curb, hitting a fire hydrant, and ultimately running into the side of a residence.

Pete Davidson was reportedly involved in a car accident over the weekend
Pete Davidson was reportedly involved in a car accident over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

According to reports, no one was injured.

Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to a report on Saturday at around 11 pm, in which a car - with Pete in it - ran into a fire hydrant.

However, he did not confirm whether Pete was the one driving the vehicle, nor if Chase had been in the car with him.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly in the car together at the time of the crash
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly in the car together at the time of the crash. Picture: Getty
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have been dating since the start of 2023
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have been dating since the start of 2023. Picture: Alamy

TMZ has since reported that a 16-year-old girl was at the Beverly Hills home alone when the car crashed into the side of her house.

Her dad told the publication that although she was not injured, she was left ‘a bit traumatised’.

However, he is said to not be suing Pete following the accident and is just glad that all parties are ok.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast Updates & More

Gigi Hadid gets candid about co-parenting with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Candidly Shares How She And Ex Zayn Malik Co-Parent Daughter Khai

Happy International Women's Day

Women Who Have Built Empires: Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande & More

Features

Olivia spoke got candid on Aftersun

Olivia Hawkins Admits She Was A 'Hypocrite' On Love Island

Love Island

Tyga and Avril Lavigne appear to have confirmed their romance

Avril Lavigne And Tyga Seemingly Confirm Dating Rumours As They Share Kiss At Paris Fashion Week

Lydia has some seriously beautiful outfits lines up for Love Island

Casa Amor Bombshell Shows Off The Fits She Didn’t Get To Wear In The Villa And We’re Obsessed

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star