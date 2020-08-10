Exclusive

Perrie Edwards Reveals The Cute Way She And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Celebrate Each Other’s Achievements

10 August 2020, 16:20

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have their own special way of celebrating each other’s successes.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool team were recently crowned Premier League Champions, so to celebrate her boyfriend’s success Little Mix star Perrie Edwards sent her man a sweet gesture.

During Little Mix’s chat on The Official Big Top 40 Show, Perrie confessed she and Alex always send each other personalised cards.

Perrie Edwards Admits ‘For The First Time I Haven’t Picked Myself Apart’ After Seeing Bikini Pictures Published Online

After presenter Will asked how they celebrated Alex’s success, Perrie explained: “I haven’t seen him for a while, so I sent him a Moonpig card in the post and it never arrived, so I’m livid.”

Perrie Edwards' boyfriend Alex's football team became Premier League Champions
Perrie Edwards' boyfriend Alex's football team became Premier League Champions. Picture: PA
Perrie sent Alex a Moonpig card to celebrate his team's success
Perrie sent Alex a Moonpig card to celebrate his team's success. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

After Will questioned whether that was the only way they marked the achievement, Perrie added: “That’s all we ever send each other it’s actually pathetic, but literally it’s funny… It’s really good, we’re buzzing, he’s buzzing.”

Clearly fuming at the fact the card didn’t make it into her boyfriend’s hands, Perrie added: “I put so much effort into it as well!”

The girls also chatted about Leigh-Anne’s wedding, with the newly-engaged pop star admitting she doesn’t want a long engagement and is keen to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne explained she’s been planning her nuptials ‘since she was a baby’ while Perrie recalled walking into Leigh-Anne’s chat with their hairdresser about the style she wants on the big day.

Footballer Andre popped the question to Leigh-Anne in May, at home in their garden under an array of fairy lights.

The star has since made it no secret she won’t be wasting time in tying the knot.

